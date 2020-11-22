F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest full-year earnings release from F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$2.4b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 4.4% to hit US$5.01 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:FFIV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from F5 Networks' 18 analysts is for revenues of US$2.50b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 6.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 18% to US$5.98. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.84 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on F5 Networks' earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$174, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values F5 Networks at US$210 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$124. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await F5 Networks shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that F5 Networks' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 6.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.9%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that F5 Networks is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards F5 Networks following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple F5 Networks analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for F5 Networks that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.