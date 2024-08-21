F5 Networks (FFIV)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

F5, Inc. (FFIV) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FFIV's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of FFIV have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 14.1%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that FFIV could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at FFIV's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 8 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on FFIV for more gains in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.