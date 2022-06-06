F5 Networks (FFIV) & SoftBank Collaborates for MEC Solutions

F5 Networks FFIV recently announced that it has collaborated with Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Corp. to offer advanced Multi-access Edge Computing ("MEC") services in Japan and international markets.

Per the agreement, the company's F5 Distributed Cloud Services will host and protect SoftBank's MEC applications for use cases such as the Internet of Things, smart buildings, smart retail, gaming, and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality. The cloud platform will ensure a low-latency, high-quality, and secure application communications environment and enable SoftBank's enterprise customers to transfer more of their business-critical applications to multiple edge locations.

F5's Distributed Cloud Services will facilitate faster service delivery, enhance fault tolerance, and simplify application development and testing. The platform comes with automated operations in the network for functions such as 5G Core and Radio Access Network and delivers networking and security on an integrated cloud-native platform.

Under the present deal, F5 Networks will accelerate SoftBank's enterprise customers' digital transformation path by addressing challenging requirements pertaining to application availability, performance, and security.

It is worth mentioning that the Tokyo-based company had started MEC deployment for 5G SA (5G MEC) in May 2022 in Japan.

In February this year, F5 Networks declared the expansion of its application security and delivery portfolio with the launch of F5 Distributed Cloud Services. The newly launched platform provides security, multi-cloud networking, and edge-based computing solutions on a unified software-as-a-service platform.

