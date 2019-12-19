F5 Networks (FFIV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (Symbol: FFIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.02, changing hands as high as $144.04 per share. F5 Networks, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFIV's low point in its 52 week range is $121.36 per share, with $173.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.69. The FFIV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

