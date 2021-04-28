F5 Networks (FFIV) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Outlook Disappoints

F5 Networks FFIV reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company posted fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39.

Moreover, the quarterly earnings came in higher than management’s guidance of $2.32-$2.44 per share. Also, non-GAAP earnings increased 12% from the year-ago quarter, mainly on solid revenues and efficient cost management.

Non-GAAP revenues climbed 11% year on year to $645.3 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $634.8 million on robust software growth. The top-line figure also comes in higher than the company’s guided range of $625-$645 million.

Despite reporting upbeat second-quarter results, shares of F5 Networks depreciated 4.6% during yesterday’s extended trading session as the fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings guidance fell short of consensus estimates.

F5 Networks, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

F5 Networks, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | F5 Networks, Inc. Quote

Revenue Details

Product revenues (48% of total revenues), which comprise Software and Systems sub-divisions, went up 18% year on year to $309 million. Software sales jumped 20% year over year to $108 million, accounting for approximately 35% of the total Product revenues.

Systems revenues climbed 17% to $201 million. During the earnings conference call, F5 Networks’ executive vice president and chief financial officer, Frank Pelzer, stated, “Systems demand was higher than anticipated in the quarter, largely from a broad-based increase in application usage and the corresponding increase in application traffic continued growth of systems-based security use cases as well as the emergence of 5G-driven service provider demand.”

Global Service revenues (52% of total revenues) increased 4% to $336 million.

Additionally, the company noted that it is moving ahead with its strategy of transitioning the business into a subscription-based model. During the fiscal second quarter, subscriptions represented 79% of Software revenues, up from the year-ago quarter’s 73%.

Furthermore, F5 Networks registered sales growth across all regions, with the Americas, EMEA and APAC witnessing year-over-year increase of 6%, 16% and 15%, respectively. Revenue contributions from the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions were 54%, 27% and 20%, respectively.

Customer wise, Enterprises, Service providers and Government represented 68%, 16% and 16%, respectively, of product bookings.

Margins

GAAP gross margin contracted 290 basis points (bps) to 80.1%. Non-GAAP gross margin shrunk 160 bps to 83.4%.

GAAP operating expenses flared up 16% year on year to $463 million, while non-GAAP operating expenses rose 4.6% to $342 million. The company’s GAAP operating margin shrunk 600 bps to 8.3%, while non-GAAP operating margin improved 120 bps to 30.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

F5 Networks exited the January-March quarter with cash and investments of $662 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.37 billion. This decline was mainly due to the cash used for the Volterra acquisition and initiation of the $500-million share-repurchase program.

During the fiscal second quarter, the company generated $128.5 million of operating cash flow. During the reported quarter, it repurchased shares worth $400 million through Accelerated Share Repurchase transaction.

During the first-half of fiscal 2021, the company generated operating cash flow of $265.8 million and bought back $500 million worth of its common stock.

Outlook

The company issued a bleak business outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the fiscal third quarter, F5 Networks projects non-GAAP revenues of $620-$650 million (mid-point $635 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $636.5 million.

The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share in the $2.36-$2.54 band (mid-point $2.45). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $2.48.

We believe surging demand for multi-cloud application services will be a key growth driver during the fiscal third quarter. Furthermore, solid demand for software solutions is a tailwind. Rising traction from subscription and Enterprise License Agreement (ELA) offerings is another driving factor.

Additionally, F5 Networks and NGINX’s first combined solution — Controller 3.0 — will likely boost the total addressable market and deal sizes by spending more use cases across DevOps and Super-NetOps customer profiles.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

F5 Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Lam Research Corporation LRCX, Micron MU and NVIDIA NVDA. Lam Research and Micron sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Lam Research, Micron, and NVIDIA is currently pegged at 32.8%, 15.7% and 15.1%, respectively.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX): Free Stock Analysis Report



F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.