F5 Networks' (FFIV) Q2 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates

F5 Networks FFIV reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

This Seattle-based company’s non-GAAP earnings of $2.53 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42. The bottom line increased 18.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.13 per share and was way higher than management’s guided range of $2.36-$2.48 per share.

During the reported quarter, F5 Networks witnessed a 11% increase in its revenues amid a global chip shortage scenario in the semiconductor industry. The company’s non-GAAP revenues were $703.2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $700.7 million. The top line was above the mid-point of the guided range of $690-$710 million.

F5, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

F5, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | F5, Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Product revenues (48.4% of total revenues), which comprise Software and Systems sub-divisions, increased 14% year over year to $340.6 million. System sales jumped 43% year over year to $209 million, accounting for approximately 61.3% of the total Product revenues. However, Software revenues slumped 13% to $132 million, making up the remaining 38.7% of the total Product revenues. This downside was due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

Global Service revenues (51.6% of total revenues) grew 8% to $362.6 million.

F5 Networks registered sales growth across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions, witnessing a year-over-year increase of 7%, 22% and 9%, respectively. Revenue contributions from the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions were 54%, 27% and 18%, respectively.

Customer-wise, Enterprises, Service providers and Government represented 67%, 13% and 20% of product bookings, respectively.

Margins

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins contracted 220 basis points (bps) and 250 bps to 77.9% and 80.4%, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses went up 1.9% and 4.6%, respectively, to $441.5 million and $374.1 million. F5 Networks’ GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins expanded 330 bps and 70 bps to 15.1% and 27.2%, respectively.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

F5 Networks exited the March-ended quarter with cash and short-term investments of $755.3 million compared with the previous quarter’s $660 million.

During the fiscal second quarter, the company generated $141 million of operating cash flow compared with the $158 million reported in the previous quarter. The operating cash flow remained under pressure due to strong multi-year subscription sales, which impacted the cash collection process.

Guidance

F5 Networks projects non-GAAP revenues in the $690-$710 million (mid-point of $700 million) and non-GAAP earnings per share in the $2.78-$2.90 band (mid-point of $2.84) for third-quarter fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin is forecast to be around 82%.

For fiscal 2023, F5 Networks expects low-to-mid-single digit revenue growth.

The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings to grow in 7-11% band. Non-GAAP operating margin is forecasted to be roughly 30%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

F5 Networks currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FFIV have declined 33% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms META, Salesforce CRM and ServiceNow NOW, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny upward to $1.97 per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $10.23 in the past seven days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 8.6%. Shares of the company have gained 14.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward from $1.30 to $1.61 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 21.3% to $7.11 in the past 60 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%. Shares of the company have increased 6.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward from $2.04 to $2.02 per share over the past 90 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by a penny to $9.16 in the past seven days.



NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.9%. Shares of the company have declined 3.2% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.