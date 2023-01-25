F5 Networks' (FFIV) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

F5 Networks FFIV reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top line missed but the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates.

The Seattle-based company’s non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34. Although the bottom line declined 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.89 per share, the figure came in way higher than management’s guided range of $2.25-$2.37 per share.



During the reported quarter, F5 Networks witnessed a 2% increase in its revenues amid a global chip shortage scenario in the semiconductor industry. The company’s non-GAAP revenues were $700.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $700.6 million. The top line was in line with the mid-point of the guided range of $690-$710 million.

Top Line in Detail

Product revenues (48.6% of total revenues), which comprise Software and Systems sub-divisions, decreased 1% year on year to $341 million. Software sales jumped 3% year over year to $168 million, accounting for approximately 49.3% of the total Product revenues. However, System revenues slumped 4% to $173 million, making up the remaining 50.7% of the total Product revenues. This downside was due to the ongoing global chip shortage.



Global Service revenues (51.4% of total revenues) grew 5% to $359.8 million.



F5 Networks registered sales growth across the EMEA, witnessing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. The company registered 0.2% and 6.6% decrease in sales growth from the Americas and APAC regions, respectively. Revenue contributions from the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions were 57%, 26% and 16%, respectively.



Customer-wise, Enterprises, Service providers and Government represented 62%, 21% and 17% of product bookings, respectively.

Margins

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins contracted 240 basis points (bps) and 260 bps to 77.9% and 80.4%, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses went up 3.7% and 9.5%, respectively, to $454.2 million and $378 million. F5 Networks’ GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins shrunk 360 bps and 620 bps to 13% and 26.5%, respectively.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

F5 Networks exited the December-ended quarter with cash and short-term investments of $660 million compared with the previous quarter’s $884.6 million.

During the fiscal first quarter, the company generated $158 million of operating cash flow compared with the $154 million reported in the previous quarter. The operating cash flow remained under pressure due to strong multi-year subscription sales, which impacted the cash collection process.

F5 Networks repurchased shares worth $40 million during first-quarter fiscal 2023.

Guidance

F5 Networks projects non-GAAP revenues in the $690-$710 million (mid-point of $700 million) and non-GAAP earnings per share in the $2.36-$2.48 band (mid-point of $2.42) for second-quarter fiscal 2023.



For fiscal 2023, F5 Networks provided an estimate of 9-11% total revenue growth. The company expects global services sales to grow in mid-single digit.

F5 Networks anticipates non-GAAP earnings to grow in the low-to-mid teens.

