F5 Networks board authorizes additional $1B for stock buyback

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $1 billion for its common stock repurchase program. This new authorization is incremental to the $422 million remaining in the existing program.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FFIV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.