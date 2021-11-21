F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is F5's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that F5 had US$369.0m of debt in September 2021, down from US$388.3m, one year before. However, it does have US$910.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$541.6m.

How Strong Is F5's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FFIV Debt to Equity History November 21st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that F5 had liabilities of US$1.39b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.25b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$910.6m in cash and US$555.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.17b.

Of course, F5 has a titanic market capitalization of US$14.2b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, F5 boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, F5 grew its EBIT by 4.5% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine F5's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. F5 may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, F5 actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that F5 has US$541.6m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$615m, being 133% of its EBIT. So we don't think F5's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - F5 has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

