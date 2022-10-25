F5, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $89.35 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $110.72 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $157.65 million or $2.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $700.03 million from $682.00 million last year.

F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $89.35 Mln. vs. $110.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.52 -Revenue (Q4): $700.03 Mln vs. $682.00 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $690 - $710 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.