F5, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $56.24 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $43.24 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $130.80 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $634.22 million from $645.29 million last year.

F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $56.24 Mln. vs. $43.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.92 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q2): $634.22 Mln vs. $645.29 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $660 to $680 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.