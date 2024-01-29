F5, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $138.38 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $72.40 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $204.73 million or $3.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $692.60 million from $700.38 million last year.

F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $138.38 Mln. vs. $72.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.32 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q1): $692.60 Mln vs. $700.38 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.79 - $2.91 Next quarter revenue guidance: $675 - $695 Mln

