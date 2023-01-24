F5, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $72.40 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $93.56 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $149.27 million or $2.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $700.38 million from $687.10 million last year.

F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $72.40 Mln. vs. $93.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.20 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.33 -Revenue (Q1): $700.38 Mln vs. $687.10 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.36 to $2.48 Next quarter revenue guidance: $690 to $710 Mln

