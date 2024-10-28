F5, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $165.30 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $152.13 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $216.94 million or $3.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $746.67 million from $706.97 million last year.

F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $165.30 Mln. vs. $152.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.80 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $746.67 Mln vs. $706.97 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.29 - $3.41 Next quarter revenue guidance: $705 - $725 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.