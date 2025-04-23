F5 (FFIV) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks (FFIV) will report quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $716.85 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some F5 metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Services' should come in at $390.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Products' to reach $326.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net product revenues- Software' should arrive at $178.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net product revenues- Systems' of $148.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.



F5 shares have witnessed a change of -7.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FFIV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

