F5 (FFIV) Price Target Increased by 8.37% to 170.59

The average one-year price target for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) has been revised to 170.59 / share. This is an increase of 8.37% from the prior estimate of 157.41 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 to a high of 202.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.81% from the latest reported closing price of 158.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1170 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.25%, an increase of 7.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 66,120K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,599K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,761K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 86.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,313K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing an increase of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 87.23% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing an increase of 8.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,865K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 4.77% over the last quarter.

F5 Background Information

F5, Inc. is an American technology company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, application delivery networking (ADN), application availability & performance, network security, and access & authorization. F5 originally offered application delivery controller (ADC) technology, but expanded into application layer, automation, multi-cloud, and security services. As ransomware, data leaks, DDoS, and other attacks on businesses of all sizes are arising, companies such as F5 have continued to reinvent themselves.

