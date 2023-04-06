F5 (FFIV) Launches New AI-Powered App and API Security Tools

F5, Inc. FFIV recently unveiled new AI-powered application and application programming interface (API) security capabilities. The new app and API security are designed to provide customers with comprehensive protection and control in managing apps and APIs across on-premises, cloud and edge locations.

F5 stated that the new machine learning enhancements provide the company’s cloud security portfolio with advanced API endpoint discovery, anomaly detection, telemetry and behavioral analysis. The enhanced capabilities will help organizations provide secure and better experiences to end users as they continue to enhance customer engagement through digital channels, such as web and mobile apps.

The enhanced capabilities and new managed service offerings accelerate F5’s Distributed Cloud Services, which the company introduced in February 2022. Distributed Cloud Services have improved over the past year with the recent launch of the multi-cloud networking solution.

F5 Distributed Cloud Services are SaaS-based security, networking and application management services that enable customers to deploy, secure and operate their applications in a cloud-native environment.

FFIV is also expanding its Distributed Cloud portfolio with Distributed Cloud App Infrastructure Protection (“AIP”), Distributed Cloud Web App and API Protection (“WAAP”) solutions. The F5 Distributed Cloud AIP combines the massive telemetry collection with rules and machine learning to detect threats and vulnerabilities in real time across the entire infrastructure stack, which includes cloud provider APIs, virtual machine instances, containers and Kubernetes. With behavioral-based detection, it identifies insider threats, external threats and data loss risks for modern applications and delivers actionable insights.

F5 Distributed Cloud AIP’s Managed Security Services, a 24/7/365-basis Security Operations Center team, detect risks, vulnerabilities and anomalies and triage high-severity issues, investigate alerts on behalf of customers and provide relevant context and remediation recommendations with expert support while saving resources. Additionally, F5 Distributed Cloud AIP Insights ensure custom platform analytics and ongoing coaching to help customers build a stronger cloud SecOps strategy, reducing infrastructure risks.

Combining F5 Distributed Cloud AIP with the in-line application and API security from F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP provides customers with a comprehensive view of cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities that span both applications, APIs and the cloud-native infrastructure on which they run. The Distributed Cloud AIP solution protects apps from vulnerabilities and misconfigurations at the infrastructure level, while Distributed Cloud WAAP ensures a minimal impact on running applications.

F5 Networks is currently gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in the public cloud and security offerings. It is benefiting from the growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments. The company reported $700 million in adjusted revenues in its latest quarterly results, witnessing a 2% surge.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, F5 carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FFIV have increased 2.6% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Wix.com WIX, Aspen Technology AZPN and Fortinet FTNT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wix.com’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 7 cents to 23 cents per share in the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 7 cents to $1.49 per share in the past 30 days.

Wix.com's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 225%. Shares of WIX have risen 25.4% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.66 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 2 cents to $7.10 per share in the past 60 days.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.2%. Shares of AZPN have rallied 10.9% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortinet's first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised a penny northward to 28 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved upward by a penny to $1.41 per share in the past 30 days.

Fortinet's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 15.8%. Shares of FTNT have soared 33.3% YTD.

