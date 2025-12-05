F5 (BIT:1FFIV) Price Target Decreased by 10.35% to 238.13

The average one-year price target for F5 (BIT:1FFIV) has been revised to €238.13 / share. This is a decrease of 10.35% from the prior estimate of €265.63 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €199.08 to a high of €285.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.94% from the latest reported closing price of €209.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,539 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FFIV is 0.26%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 63,656K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,836K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,229K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FFIV by 3.26% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 2,446K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FFIV by 7.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,844K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FFIV by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,771K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FFIV by 45.88% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,634K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FFIV by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.