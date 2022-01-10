F45 Training Holdings Falls 3% Despite Better Revenue Guidance Than Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) are falling more than 3% Monday morning despite reporting fourth-quarter preliminary revenue outlook, better than analysts' view.

The company expects total revenue of $133 million to $136 million in the fourth quarter, compared with average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $61.16 million.

Fourth quarter results are expected to be reported in early March.

FXLV is at $10.65 currently. It has traded in the range of $9.38- $17.75 in the past 52 weeks.

