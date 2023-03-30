Markets
FXLV

F45 Training Appoints Tom Dowd As New CEO

March 30, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV), a fitness franchisor, said on Thursday that it has appointed Tom Dowd as new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Dowd, one of the early investors in F45, will succeed outgoing interim CEO Ben Coates. Coates remains on the company's Board of Directors.

The new CEO spent 25 years at GNC Holdings in a variety of executive leadership roles. Most recently, he co-founded Performance Inspired, an active lifestyle nutrition company.

"Tom has significant experience building successful franchise model and consumer goods businesses, cultivating globally resonant lifestyle brands, and developing high-performing teams, making him well suited to lead F45 into the future," said Gene Davis, Chairman of F45's Board.

He added, "We are delighted to bring Tom onboard to help further refine F45's go-forward business strategy to deliver sustainable growth, enhance opportunities for our franchisees and team, and drive long-term value for shareholders."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FXLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.