F45 Training Appoints Tom Dowd As New CEO

(RTTNews) - F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV), a fitness franchisor, said on Thursday that it has appointed Tom Dowd as new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Dowd, one of the early investors in F45, will succeed outgoing interim CEO Ben Coates. Coates remains on the company's Board of Directors.

The new CEO spent 25 years at GNC Holdings in a variety of executive leadership roles. Most recently, he co-founded Performance Inspired, an active lifestyle nutrition company.

"Tom has significant experience building successful franchise model and consumer goods businesses, cultivating globally resonant lifestyle brands, and developing high-performing teams, making him well suited to lead F45 into the future," said Gene Davis, Chairman of F45's Board.

He added, "We are delighted to bring Tom onboard to help further refine F45's go-forward business strategy to deliver sustainable growth, enhance opportunities for our franchisees and team, and drive long-term value for shareholders."

