F3 Uranium Secures C$8 Million for Exploration

F3 Uranium (TSE:FUU) has released an update.

F3 Uranium Corp. successfully closed a private placement, raising C$8 million to fund exploration in the Athabasca Basin. The offering included a mix of flow-through units sold at varying prices, with Red Cloud Securities leading the underwriting syndicate. The funds will aid in advancing their high-grade JR Zone and other exploration activities.

For further insights into TSE:FUU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.