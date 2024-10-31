News & Insights

F3 Uranium Secures C$8 Million for Exploration

October 31, 2024 — 10:11 am EDT

F3 Uranium (TSE:FUU) has released an update.

F3 Uranium Corp. successfully closed a private placement, raising C$8 million to fund exploration in the Athabasca Basin. The offering included a mix of flow-through units sold at varying prices, with Red Cloud Securities leading the underwriting syndicate. The funds will aid in advancing their high-grade JR Zone and other exploration activities.

