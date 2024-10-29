F3 Uranium Discovers High-Grade Mineralization

F3 Uranium (TSE:FUU) has released an update.

F3 Uranium Corp has announced impressive assay results from its latest drilling program, revealing high-grade uranium mineralization at the JR Zone on their PLN Property. Notably, they discovered a significant extension of the A1 shear zone, which opens up new potential for high-grade uranium targets south of the Harrison Fault.

For further insights into TSE:FUU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.