F3 Uranium Discovers High-Grade Mineralization

October 29, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

F3 Uranium (TSE:FUU) has released an update.

F3 Uranium Corp has announced impressive assay results from its latest drilling program, revealing high-grade uranium mineralization at the JR Zone on their PLN Property. Notably, they discovered a significant extension of the A1 shear zone, which opens up new potential for high-grade uranium targets south of the Harrison Fault.

