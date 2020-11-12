F1 to hold race in Sao Paulo until 2025 - governor
SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Formula 1 has renewed until 2025 its contract to hold races at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo, the governor of the state, Joao Doria, said on Thursday.
Formula 1 cancelled its race in Brazil this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and had been negotiating the possibility of moving Brazil's race to Rio de Janeiro.
