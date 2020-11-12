F1 to hold race in Sao Paulo until 2025 - governor

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Formula 1 has renewed until 2025 its contract to hold races at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo, the governor of the state, Joao Doria, said on Thursday.

Formula 1 cancelled its race in Brazil this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and had been negotiating the possibility of moving Brazil's race to Rio de Janeiro.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

