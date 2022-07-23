F.N.B's (NYSE:FNB) Dividend Will Be $0.12

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

F.N.B's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

F.N.B has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but F.N.B's payout ratio of 44% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 54.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 30% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NYSE:FNB Historic Dividend July 23rd 2022

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The most recent annual payment of $0.48 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that F.N.B has grown earnings per share at 5.8% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

F.N.B Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for F.N.B that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

