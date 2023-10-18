F.N.B. (FNB) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

F.N.B. (FNB) reported $408.13 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $403.07 million, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how F.N.B. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 51.7% versus 51.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 51.7% versus 51.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $40.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.69 billion.

: $40.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.69 billion. Total Non-Performing Loans : $113 million compared to the $141.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $113 million compared to the $141.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.5% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $81.55 million compared to the $80.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $81.55 million compared to the $80.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. Mortgage banking operations : $3.91 million compared to the $4.69 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.91 million compared to the $4.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. Service charges : $34.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.27 million.

: $34.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.27 million. Trust services : $10.53 million versus $10.55 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $10.53 million versus $10.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Securities commissions and fees : $6.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million.

: $6.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.89 million. Capital markets income : $7.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.62 million.

: $7.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.62 million. Net Interest Income: $326.58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $321.98 million.

Shares of F.N.B. have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

