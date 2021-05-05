F.N.B. Corporation's (NYSE:FNB) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Performance at F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has been reasonably good and CEO Vince Delie has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 11 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing F.N.B. Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that F.N.B. Corporation has a market capitalization of US$4.1b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$6.3m for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.2m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$3.4m. Hence, we can conclude that Vince Delie is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Vince Delie also holds US$11m worth of F.N.B stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.2m US$1.1m 18% Other US$5.2m US$5.3m 82% Total Compensation US$6.3m US$6.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that F.N.B allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

F.N.B. Corporation's Growth

NYSE:FNB CEO Compensation May 5th 2021

Over the past three years, F.N.B. Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 8.3% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 1.1% over the last year.

We'd prefer higher revenue growth, but we're happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has F.N.B. Corporation Been A Good Investment?

F.N.B. Corporation has generated a total shareholder return of 16% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for F.N.B you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.