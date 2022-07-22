F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 8.0% to US$11.58. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$336m and statutory earnings per share of US$0.30 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that F.N.B is executing in line with expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:FNB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Following the latest results, F.N.B's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.38b in 2022. This would be a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 10% to US$1.12. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.15 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$15.13, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values F.N.B at US$17.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that F.N.B's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 27% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.0% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that F.N.B is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for F.N.B. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple F.N.B analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for F.N.B that you should be aware of.

