F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that FNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.48, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNB was $7.48, representing a -42.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.93 and a 48.12% increase over the 52 week low of $5.05.

FNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports FNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.32%, compared to an industry average of -23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.