F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that FNB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNB was $12.22, representing a -3.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.70 and a 141.98% increase over the 52 week low of $5.05.

FNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports FNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.45%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

