F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that FNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.66, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNB was $11.66, representing a -15.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.83 and a 31.9% increase over the 52 week low of $8.84.

FNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports FNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.74%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fnb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNB as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 16.98% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.