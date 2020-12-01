Dividends
FNB

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that FNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.83, the dividend yield is 5.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNB was $8.83, representing a -31.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.93 and a 74.85% increase over the 52 week low of $5.05.

FNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports FNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.59%, compared to an industry average of -16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FNB as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 31.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNB at 1.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FNB

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular