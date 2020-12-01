F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that FNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.83, the dividend yield is 5.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNB was $8.83, representing a -31.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.93 and a 74.85% increase over the 52 week low of $5.05.

FNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports FNB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.59%, compared to an industry average of -16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 31.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNB at 1.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.