F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Gets Regulatory Nod for UB Bancorp Merger

F.N.B. Corporation FNB has received all the necessary regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for its planned merger with Greenville-based UB Bancorp. The deal, announced in June, is expected to close in the last month of this year subject to the satisfaction of certain routine and other closing conditions.



Also, the shareholders of UB Bancorp approved the transaction at a special meeting on Sep 21, 2022. Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of UB Bancorp will receive 1.61 shares of F.N.B. Corp common stock for each share of UB Bancorp common stock. The exchange ratio is fixed, and the deal is expected to qualify as a tax-free exchange for UB Bancorp stockholders.



Further, UB Bancorp's bank subsidiary, Union Bank, will merge into FNB's bank subsidiary, First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Following the completion, F.N.B. Corp will have nearly $43 billion in total assets, $35 billion in deposits and $29 billion in total loans. The deal is expected to bolster the company’s presence in North Carolina. With the combined firm operating through 100 locations in the state, it will likely hold the eighth biggest “deposit market share position.”



As announced in June, F.N.B. Corp expects the deal to be almost 2% accretive to earnings with fully phased-in cost savings on a GAAP basis. Cost savings worth approximately 45% of UB Bancorp's non-interest expense is anticipated, with 75% to be achieved in the first year of deal closure and 100% thereafter. One-time transaction-related costs are projected to be roughly $17 million. FNB anticipates the tangible book value per common share impact to be less than 1% and the CET1 ratio to remain unchanged on a proforma basis.

Our Take

Acquisitions are a major portion of F.N.B. Corp’s business expansion plan and top-line and footprint diversification efforts. Since 2005, the company has successfully integrated 15 buyouts. Also, it acquired several branches from other banks. This January, it acquired Howard Bancorp in an all-stock deal. This, along with prior deals, will continue to be accretive to the company’s financials. Given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is likely to continue its inorganic expansion strategy.



Shares of FNB have gained 4.6% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s rise of 3.5%.



Similar to FNB, several banks are undertaking inorganic expansion efforts to diversify. Last month, to further modernize and bolster its payments processing platform, JPMorgan JPM announced a deal to acquire Renovite Technologies, Inc. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet.



The transaction will hugely complement JPM’s planned strategic investment in Greece-based Viva Wallet (still subject to regulatory approvals) and the partnership with Volkswagen Financial Services AG.



Similarly, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC acquired Linga, a point of sale and payment solutions firm. The financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.



Linga provides a pre-eminent cloud-based restaurant operating system. Thus, it will expand PNC Financial’s ability to cater to the hospitality and restaurant industry clients.



