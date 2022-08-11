F.N.B (NYSE:FNB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

The board of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

F.N.B's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, F.N.B has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on F.N.B's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 44%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 52.9%. The future payout ratio could be 30% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

NYSE:FNB Historic Dividend August 11th 2022

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The most recent annual payment of $0.48 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. F.N.B has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.7% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like F.N.B's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

