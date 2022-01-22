F.N.B (NYSE:FNB) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.12

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.12 per share on the 15th of March. This means the annual payment is 3.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

F.N.B's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, F.N.B was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 16.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 46%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NYSE:FNB Historic Dividend January 22nd 2022

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. F.N.B has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.5% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like F.N.B's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 9 F.N.B analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

