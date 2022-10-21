F.N.B (NYSE:FNB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) will pay a dividend of $0.12 on the 15th of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.6%, which is around the industry average.

F.N.B's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

F.N.B has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but F.N.B's payout ratio of 44% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 55.3% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 31% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The last annual payment of $0.48 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

We Could See F.N.B's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. F.N.B has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.9% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like F.N.B's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think F.N.B might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for F.N.B that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.