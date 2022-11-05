F.L.Putnam Launches Alternatives Platform for RIAs

F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company recently announced the launch of a new platform that will allow advisors to execute direct investments in alternatives. The platform is designed for registered investment advisors and features proprietary investment manager research on a curated list of hedge funds, private equity, private real estate, private credit, and venture capital from Atrato, F.L.Putnam's consulting practice. Advisors will be able to access the research with +SUBSCRIBE, an alternative investment order management system for non-traditional product transactions. Through +SUBSCRIBE, RIAs will be able to review Atrato's manager due diligence, the manager's data room of fund materials, and execute transactions into a tailored menu of alternative investments. Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam had this to say about the launch, "As RIAs grow and scale, the need for sophisticatedinvestment advice tools, and capabilities increases exponentially. With our platform, advisors will have access to a fully customizable, state-of-the-art solution that allows them to research and confidently allocate to alternative investments on behalf of their clients."

Finsum:RIAs can now access manager research and execute direct investments in alternative assets through F.L.Putnam’s new investment platform.

