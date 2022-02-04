F Stock Alert: Why Ford Shares Are Falling Lower Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock is slipping on Friday after losing traction thanks to its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

The bad news for F stock starts with the automotive company’s adjusted earnings per share of 26 cents. That’s worse than the 34 cents per share reported during the same time last year. It’s also a massive miss from the 44 cents per share that Wall Street was looking for.

At least Ford’s revenue of $37.7 billion didn’t do any further damage to the company’s stock today. It represents a 5% increase over the $36 billion reported during the fourth quarter of 2020. That also sees it beating out analysts’ estimate of $35.52 billion for the period.

Unfortunately, it’s back to the negatives with the company’s outlook for the first quarter of 2022. Ford warns that supplier shortages continue to be an issue. This has it expecting vehicle wholesales to drop in the single-digit high to double-digit low percentage during the current quarter.

Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford, said the following in its most recent earnings report.

“Financial performance is obviously critical. We’re also proud that customers see how Ford is taking EVs mainstream, and have already ordered or reserved more than 275,000 all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs, F-150 Lightning pickups and E-Transit commercial vehicles – and we’re breaking constraints to deliver every one of them as fast as we can.”

Ford investors aren’t impressed with the results as heavy trading takes place today. This has some 122 million shares of the stock moving as of this writing. For the record, that’s above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 110.5 million shares.

F stock is down 10.8% as of of Friday morning.

There’s more stock market news for investors to dive into below!

We’ve got all the latest stock coverage that traders need for Friday. That includes the latest earnings news affecting shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), Unity Software (NYSE:U), and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). You can find all of that at the following links!

More Stock Market News for Friday

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post F Stock Alert: Why Ford Shares Are Falling Lower Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.