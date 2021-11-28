F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shareholders have endured a 21% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) share price is down 21% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 23%. Because F-star Therapeutics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 27% in about a quarter. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that F-star Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year F-star Therapeutics saw its revenue fall by 70%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. No surprise, then, that the share price fell 21% over the year. It's always work digging deeper, but we'd probably need to see a strong balance sheet and bottom line improvements to get interested in this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:FSTX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 28th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 23% in the last year, F-star Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 27% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for F-star Therapeutics (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

