Markets
FSTX

F-star Therapeutics Inks License Deal With Takeda To Develop Bispecific Antibody

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX), operating through its subsidiary, F-star Therapeutics Ltd., announced Wednesday that it has entered into a license agreement with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) to develop a bispecific antibody.

Under the terms of the agreement, F-star will grant Takeda a worldwide, exclusive royalty-bearing license to research, develop, and commercialize a bispecific antibody against an immuno-oncology target using F-star's proprietary Fcab and mAb2 platforms.

Takeda will be responsible for all research, development, and commercialization activities under the agreement. F-star will receive an upfront license fee of $1 million.

F-star is also eligible to receive future development and commercialization milestone payments up to approximately $40 million over the course of the agreement if all milestones are achieved, plus single-digit percentage royalties on annual net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FSTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular