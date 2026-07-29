F Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Profit Shift

Ford Motor Company F used its second-quarterearnings callto highlight a broader shift toward higher profitability, stronger pricing discipline and new growth areas. Management raised its full-year outlook as it emphasized improving quality, cost control and business mix.

The company also outlined progress across commercial vehicles, connected services, electric vehicles and energy storage while addressing investor questions on capacity, demand and trade conditions.

F Focuses on Higher Return Growth

F management said the Ford+ strategy is centered on three areas: core automotive operations, software and physical services, and adjacent businesses such as Ford Energy. CEO James Farley said the company is becoming more disciplined about capital deployment and focusing investment on areas with durable returns.

Farley highlighted improving vehicle quality as a key operating priority. He said Ford’s quality efforts are supporting lower warranty costs, fewer recalls, stronger customer loyalty and improved pricing power.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted EBIT of $2.5 billion, up from the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS of $0.42 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.33. Meanwhile, revenues came in at $44.89 billion, which missed the consensus mark of $45.72 billion.

Ford Motor Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

Ford Builds Momentum in Trucks and Services

Ford emphasized continued strength in its truck and utility portfolio. Management said F-Series remains the leading truck brand, while off-road vehicles such as Bronco, Tremor and Raptor continue gaining share within the company’s sales mix.

CFO Sherry House noted that Ford Blue generated $1.1 billion in EBIT on $26.1 billion of revenues during the quarter. The segment benefited from favorable product mix, higher pricing and stronger demand for higher-margin vehicles.

Ford also pointed to growth in software and physical services. Paid subscriptions increased to roughly 1.6 million, including more than 900,000 Ford Pro Intelligence subscriptions, supporting the company’s goal of building recurring revenue streams.

F Expands Ford Energy Ambitions

F management identified Ford Energy as a developing growth opportunity. Farley said demand discussions are progressing across multiple customer groups as the company works to commercialize energy storage capacity.

Ford expects to reach 20 gigawatt hours of annual Ford Energy capacity by late next year. Management said the business is supported by battery capabilities, domestic manufacturing and service expertise.

During Q&A, a Morgan Stanley analyst asked about potential energy storage customers and capacity expansion decisions. Farley said Ford is evaluating customer demand, strategic considerations and policy factors before adding capacity.

Ford Advances EV Cost Improvements

Ford discussed continued efforts to improve the economics of its Model e operations. Management said the segment posted a $919 million EBIT loss, marking its third consecutive quarter of year-over-year EBIT improvement.

The company is preparing its Universal Electric Vehicle platform, with the first product expected to target the affordable portion of the U.S. EV market. Farley said the vehicle is expected to start around $30,000 and include features such as bidirectional charging.

Ford expects Model e losses to improve to about $4 billion in 2026 while investing approximately $1 billion in UEV and Ford Energy initiatives. Management said cost reductions and capital efficiency remain priorities.

F Raises 2026 Outlook

F raised its full-year adjusted EBIT guidance to $10 billion-$11 billion from the previous range of $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion. Adjusted free cash flow guidance also increased to $6 billion-$7 billion.

House said the outlook reflects stronger pricing and mix, while Ford continues managing temporary challenges related to Novelis aluminum supply constraints. The company expects approximately $1 billion in material and warranty cost reductions during 2026.

Analysts also questioned Ford’s assumptions around truck volumes and trade policy. Management said F-Series inventory remains lean, demand remains strong, and guidance continues to assume a U.S. SAAR of 16 million to 16.5 million units.

Ford Maintains Strategic Discipline

Ford ended the call emphasizing a strategy built around profitable vehicles, recurring services and selective investments. Management highlighted its focus on improving margins while maintaining financial flexibility.

The company ended the quarter with $22.3 billion in cash and $43.4 billion in total liquidity. Ford also announced a third-quarter regular dividend of $0.15 per share.

Zacks Signals for F Stock

F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank is based on earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with potential relative performance over the next one to three months. The rank can change as analysts update their earnings expectations following new results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of A, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of A. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth, momentum and combined characteristics, with higher grades indicating stronger traits within each style category.

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