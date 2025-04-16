F N B|FL Earnings Results: $FNB Reports Quarterly Earnings

F N B|FL ($FNB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $411,610,000, missing estimates of $414,318,665 by $-2,708,665.

F N B|FL Insider Trading Activity

F N B|FL insiders have traded $FNB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT J JR DELIE (Chairman, President, & CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $2,062,625

DAVID L MOTLEY sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $232,585

WILLIAM B CAMPBELL purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,699

F N B|FL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of F N B|FL stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

F N B|FL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

