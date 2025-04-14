Stocks
F N B|FL Earnings Preview: Recent $FNB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 14, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

F N B|FL ($FNB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $414,318,665 and earnings of $0.30 per share.

F N B|FL Insider Trading Activity

F N B|FL insiders have traded $FNB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • VINCENT J JR DELIE (Chairman, President, & CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $2,062,625
  • DAVID L MOTLEY sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $232,585
  • WILLIAM B CAMPBELL purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,699

F N B|FL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of F N B|FL stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 20,880,667 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,616,258
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,155,678 shares (+2742.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,640,920
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,697,717 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,872,257
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,273,736 shares (+76.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,605,818
  • KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,955,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,905,467
  • STATE STREET CORP added 1,458,804 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,561,123
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,109,426 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,397,316

F N B|FL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024

