F N B|FL Earnings Preview: Recent $FNB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

F N B|FL ($FNB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $414,318,665 and earnings of $0.30 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FNB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
F N B|FL Insider Trading Activity
F N B|FL insiders have traded $FNB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT J JR DELIE (Chairman, President, & CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $2,062,625
- DAVID L MOTLEY sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $232,585
- WILLIAM B CAMPBELL purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,699
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
F N B|FL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of F N B|FL stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 20,880,667 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $308,616,258
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,155,678 shares (+2742.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,640,920
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,697,717 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,872,257
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 2,273,736 shares (+76.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,605,818
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,955,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,905,467
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,458,804 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,561,123
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,109,426 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,397,316
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
F N B|FL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FNB in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for F N B|FL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FNB forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.