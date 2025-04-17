F N B Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated F N B (NYSE:FNB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.25, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Highlighting a 2.67% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.75.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of F N B among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Manuel Navas |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $19.00|$19.00 | |Jared Shaw |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $16.00|$18.00 | |Frank Schiraldi |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $18.00|$19.00 | |Russell Gunther |DA Davidson |Raises |Buy | $20.00|$19.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to F N B. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to F N B. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of F N B compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of F N B compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for F N B's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of F N B's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on F N B analyst ratings.

Delving into F N B's Background

F N B Corp provides a full range of financial services, principally to consumers, corporations, governments and small- to medium-sized businesses. It has three reportable business segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The majority of revenue is from the Community banking segment. It offers commercial & consumer banking services. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital markets & lease financing. Consumer banking products & services include deposit products, mortgage lending, & consumer lending & a complete suite of mobile & online banking services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of F N B

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining F N B's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.36% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: F N B's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): F N B's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): F N B's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: F N B's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FNB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jan 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FNB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.