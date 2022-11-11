F Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.49, changing hands as high as $14.62 per share. Ford Motor Co. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of F shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, F's low point in its 52 week range is $10.61 per share, with $25.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.47. The F DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

