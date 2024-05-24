News & Insights

F J Benjamin Holdings Announces CFO Resignation

May 24, 2024 — 05:51 am EDT

FJ Benjamin Holdings Ltd. (SG:F10) has released an update.

F J Benjamin Holdings Ltd has announced the resignation of Mr. Foo Say Tain as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during his probationary period, effective 31 May 2024. The company is currently seeking a replacement, with former CFO and Company Secretary Ms. Karen Chong Mee Keng temporarily resuming the role to ensure a smooth transition.

