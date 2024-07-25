F Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.01, changing hands as low as $11.30 per share. Ford Motor Co. shares are currently trading off about 17.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of F shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, F's low point in its 52 week range is $9.63 per share, with $14.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.26. The F DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

