f-code Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

f-code Inc. has reported impressive financial growth for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with sales revenue surging to 3.07 billion yen, a 194.7% increase year-over-year, and operating income rising by 244.6% to 1.01 billion yen. This continuous high growth in both revenue and profit highlights the company’s strong performance and promising outlook.

For further insights into JP:9211 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.