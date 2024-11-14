News & Insights

f-code Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth

November 14, 2024 — 03:56 am EST

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

f-code Inc. has reported impressive financial growth for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with sales revenue surging to 3.07 billion yen, a 194.7% increase year-over-year, and operating income rising by 244.6% to 1.01 billion yen. This continuous high growth in both revenue and profit highlights the company’s strong performance and promising outlook.

