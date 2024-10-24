News & Insights

EZZ Life Science Outlines Key AGM Resolutions

October 24, 2024 — 10:30 pm EDT

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024, where key resolutions include the reelection of Ms. Hao Huang as a director, an additional 10% placement capacity, and increased fees for non-executive directors. Shareholders will also discuss the ratification of prior securities issues and the grant of performance rights to CEO Mark Qin. These decisions could influence the company’s operational strategies and investor interests.

