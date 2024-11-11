EZZ Life Science Joins MSCI World Micro Cap Index

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. is set to join the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, reflecting its growing influence in the genomic life science sector. This inclusion, effective November 25, 2024, highlights EZZ’s commitment to advancing consumer health through genomic research and product distribution. The company’s strategic focus on key health challenges like genetic longevity and HPV positions it for continued growth.

