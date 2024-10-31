EZZ Life Science Expands Trading with New Securities

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,735,000 ordinary fully paid securities on October 30, 2024. These securities will be available for trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), providing an opportunity for investors interested in the health and life sciences sector.

For further insights into AU:EZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.