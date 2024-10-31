News & Insights

EZZ Life Science Expands Trading with New Securities

October 31, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,735,000 ordinary fully paid securities on October 30, 2024. These securities will be available for trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), providing an opportunity for investors interested in the health and life sciences sector.

